GAM Holding AG Sells 1,686 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amedisys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

