GAM Holding AG Sells 6,541 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of HMS worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of HMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HMS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $28.22 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.