Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 23,070,000 shares. Approximately 22.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

In other Gannett news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 226.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 873.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Gannett by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gannett by 52.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 1,106,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gannett has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.04.

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.