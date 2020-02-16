GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE GCP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. 281,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,756. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after buying an additional 520,107 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $705,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.