Gemfields (LON:GEM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.90. Gemfields shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 84,547 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35.

About Gemfields (LON:GEM)

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.