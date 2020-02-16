General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Update

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,162. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.52 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

