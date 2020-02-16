Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,696 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Genmab A/S worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

GMAB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,548 shares. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

