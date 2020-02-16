George A. Scangos Sells 4,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at $20,825,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.77 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

