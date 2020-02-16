Gifto (GTO) Price Up 48.9% This Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Gifto has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Kryptono, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.16 or 0.02805418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00146824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bittrex, Bibox, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Binance, Kryptono, CPDAX, BiteBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Upbit and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

