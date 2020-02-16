Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lifted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $67.56. 9,109,093 shares of the stock were exchanged. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

