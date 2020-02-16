Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.