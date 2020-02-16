Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

