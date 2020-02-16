Glassman Wealth Services Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,671,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,918,000 after buying an additional 157,955 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,840,000 after purchasing an additional 308,269 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

