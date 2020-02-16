Glassman Wealth Services Has $791,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,336,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

