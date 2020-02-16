Glassman Wealth Services Has $936,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $298.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

