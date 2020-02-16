Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 347.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average is $197.01.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

