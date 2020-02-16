Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $380.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

