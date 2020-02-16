Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 92 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Shares of TMO opened at $339.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

