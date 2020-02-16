Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

