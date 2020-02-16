GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.74 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

