Glenview Trust Co Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,274,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,448,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of ES opened at $93.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $93.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

