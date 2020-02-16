Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Omnicom Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 45,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.14 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

