Glenview Trust Co Has $257,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after buying an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 414,356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

