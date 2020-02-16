Glenview Trust Co Sells 3,235 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,114,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 155,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

