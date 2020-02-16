Glenview Trust Co Takes $213,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

