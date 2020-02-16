Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Cap Achieves $3.99 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $15,155.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00733684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000501 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Global Digital Content Token Trading

