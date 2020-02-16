Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $232.00 at UBS Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $227.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra increased their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $206.37 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $206.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.