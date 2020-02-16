Globeflex Capital L P Buys 17,112 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of PRFT opened at $52.19 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $52.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

