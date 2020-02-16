Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of National General worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National General by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National General by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in National General by 7.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National General by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National General alerts:

NGHC opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $104,417.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGHC. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.