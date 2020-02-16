Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.26% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

