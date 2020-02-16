Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Outfront Media by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 199,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUT opened at $30.84 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

