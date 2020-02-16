Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $117.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

