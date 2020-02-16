Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Goldman Sachs BDC’s score:

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $22.40. 208,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,228. The stock has a market cap of $904.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.