Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $237.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.49. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.