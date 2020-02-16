Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $192.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.19.

Cummins stock opened at $166.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. Cummins has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

