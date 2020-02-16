Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Graco worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 617,914 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,228,129 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

