Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $565.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

