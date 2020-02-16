Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,049 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.