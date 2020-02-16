Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $3.13 Million in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for approximately 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.60. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

