Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $83.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

