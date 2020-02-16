Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $761,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 974,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

