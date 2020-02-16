Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

