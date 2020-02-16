Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.18.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $289.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $294.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average of $204.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

