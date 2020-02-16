Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6,331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $184.00 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

