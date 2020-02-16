GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA restated an outperform rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NYSE GHG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 102,801 shares. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,743,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 193,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,419 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 959,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

