Greif (NYSE:GEF) Receives “Sell” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sell rating on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Greif from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. Greif has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Greif by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greif by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

