Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 24.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 11.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

