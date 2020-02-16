Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.
NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.90.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
