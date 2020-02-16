Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Up 2.8%

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Bimbo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

