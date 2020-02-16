GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Cut to Sell at 86 Research

86 Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:GSX opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $42.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,674,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

