GTT Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,356 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,326% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 put options.

GTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of GTT Communications stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $12.72. 314,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,959. GTT Communications has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 187,300 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,224.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Brian Thompson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,536,800 shares of company stock worth $16,400,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 856,418 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in GTT Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GTT Communications by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GTT Communications by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 58,917 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

