Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $26.93.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
