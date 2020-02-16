Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

